Sunseeker hauls 3-seater leather sofa to Portobello Beach

One Edinburgh man maximised his enjoyment of Sunday’s scorching weather by hauling his leather sofa to Portobello Beach.

In the image, an unidentified man is sat browsing his phone on a L-shaped, three-seater leather sofa parked among more traditional sun worshippers on the famous beach.

The hilarious moment was caught on camera on Sunday afternoon by Pauline McGinley Gilgallon (@gigiglasgow72) who posted it to her Twitter feed.

She wrote: “Only in Scotland would you get somebody taking their L shaped sofa doon the beach.”

The image has racked up thousands of likes and retweets since it went live yesterday afternoon.

Scores of people left comments including Glaswegian stand up comic Janey Godley, who wrote: “I love when someone spots something very oddly human and shares it - there must be a back story to that ! I mean how the hell did he get it there and he looks like he doesn’t want to be there!”

Twitter user @cloudy_mrs quipped: “Ha ha. I’m writing a whole back story in my head. Boys on his phone texting “I dunno love, I just woke up and I’m on the fu***n beach.” “Aye the couch is here wi me”. “Bast***s!””

Concerned @seboix tweeted: “Now that’s an idea but imagine sitting on that in this heat. Burnt bum!”

Scots TV stars and interior designers Colin and Justin also appreciated the photograph, tweeting: “Lol - made us chuckle”.

However, not everyone saw the funny side.

As a response to Pauline’s initial tweet, @kennybrown131 said “Only in Scotland would someone take it to the beach then probably leave it for the council to take away”.

Edinburgh enjoyed excellent weather over the weekend, with temperatures hitting around 21C yesterday afternoon.

