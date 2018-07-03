Sunseeker pictured with sofa on Portobello Beach: ‘It wasn’t my sofa!’

A sunseeker who became an online sensation after he was photographed at Portobello Beach on a 3-seater leather sofa has revealed that he was not the owner of the item of furniture.

Bathgate local Jamie Taylor was visiting Portobello Beach with family on Sunday when he spotted a L-shaped leather sofa parked on the sand.

With Edinburgh hitting temperatures of around 21C, Jamie decided to take a seat and proceeded to snap a few selfies to show friends.

While he was busy texting away, a passerby, Pauline McGinley Gilgallon, had whipped out her camera to take a picture of Jamie sat on the couch.

The resulting image of Jamie and his ultimate sun-lounger was posted on to Pauline’s Twitter page.

Carrying the caption “Only in Scotland would you get somebody taking their L shaped sofa doon the beach”, the hilarious picture went viral, racking up thousands of likes and retweets.

Jamie, 28, only discovered his new found fame the following day when a friend sent him a screenshot showing the image. However, most people assumed Jamie was the owner of the sofa and had hauled it to the beach himself in order to make the most of the sunny weather.

Now Jamie says he would like to set the record straight.

“The sofa was already there when we arrived,” he said.

“I sat on it to take a selfie and send my friends while my wife and son sat on the sand away from me embarrassed!”

Jamie, who runs his own business, Taylor Roofs in Bathgate, added: “It was a great laugh, so no offence taken by me in anyway, but I would like to clear up that it wasn’t my couch as a few people were accusing me of fly tipping.

“I think I was pretty naive just assuming people would have known it wasn’t mine.

“Hopefully we can find the person who done it, so we find out the real back story.”

The Evening News can confirm that the sofa has since been removed from Portobello Beach. The true owner of the leather sofa remains a mystery.

