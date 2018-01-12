Possible shoe box ‘hoax’ sparked Edinburgh bomb alert and explosion

POLICE are investigating whether a suspect package destroyed in a controlled explosion in Princes Street Gardens was a deliberate bomb hoax

A park ranger raised the alarm after finding the brown shoe-style type box on the ground in a public shelter at around 5.40pm on Thursday.

An army explosives team was called in to deal with the item while the gardens reamined sealed off yesterday as police combed the area for clues as to who left it and why.

“We’re looking into all possibilities and not ruling anything out - we’re keeping an open mind and it’s early stages,” said chief inspector Alan Carson.

“We know it wasn’t a viable device. It could’ve been a hoax - equally it could’ve been someone who left it behind carelessly.

“It may have been something made to look like a bomb or it may have been left completely innocently - entirely by accident.”

Police refused to reveal what was in the box that aroused suspicion but the Evening News understands its contents may have been made to look like a bomb.

There was no note with the package, no branding or writing and no accompanying phone call to emergency services.

The park ranger is understood to have found the box in the shelter on the north side of the gardens during a routine patrol before opening it and calling police.

Members of the public are believed to have been in the park at the time but no evacuation was necessary.

An MOD spokesman confirmed it was a team from the 30-strong 521 Squadron of the 11 Explosive Ordinance Regiment at Craigiehall who dealt with the package.

Explosives experts are understood to have moved the package to near King’s Stables Road where it was destroyed. The road also remained closed yesterday.

Princes Street Gardens is likely to remain closed until today at the earliest - and possibly over the weekend - as a painstaking search by specialist teams is completed.

“It’s such a complex area to search because of the terrain and the environment,” said CI Carson.

“We need to search the area thoroughly for anything suspicious or of concern or that leads us to identify who left the item,” he added.

Officers will be checking CCTV in the area also in a bid to check who left the box.

“The package discovered was a brown, shoe-sized box,” said CI Carson. “I can’t go into details in terms of the contents but they looked out of place.”

The item posed no danger to the public but officers are treating the incident with “the utmost seriousness” in the current security climate.

Officers are not treating the find as terror-related and no intelligence exists of a specific threat to the Capital - though the UK alert remains “severe”.

CI Caron praised the park ranger’s vigilance and asked the public to be “alert but not alarmed.”

Members of the public who may have any information are being asked to contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting Inc 2500 of 11 January.