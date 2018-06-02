‘Potholes, bins and 20mph’ listed as things readers hate most about Edinburgh in online debate

A group of Edinburgh Evening News readers have poked fun at the Capital in a lively debate on social media.

In the Edinburgh Evening News Facebook group Our Edinburgh, a post from Lee Anderson has asked users to discuss their issues with the Capital.

Bins, 20mph, city developments and potholes are frequently mentioned by users of the community group in the debate which has attracted around 200 comments.

One user wrote she was disgruntled with “rubbish lying around and the state of the pavements and roads”

Another expressed anger at the rising house prices in the Capital and the number of developments going on in the city, especially in regards to student housing.

The lack of live music venues was also criticised as was the introduction of 20mph speed limits.

One reader poked fun at the number of potholes in the Capital

A particular gripe for many locals was the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with many being critical over the number of tourists that descend on Edinburgh during the summer.

One user added; “The tourist hell that is the top of Waverley Steps and the High Street. I literally cannot walk home from work in the summer unless I plan an extra 20-30 minutes on my journey”

Despite some of the negative comments, one user slammed those speaking up against the city writing “People being negative about the best city in the world”

And it seems that some on the group agreed with a post asking users “what they most love about Edinburgh” also being created shortly after.