Poundland fashion label to be introduced in Bathgate store before June

Poundland’s fashion label PEP&CO is being introduced to Bathgate as part of plans to roll out the brand across 12 stores in Scotland.

PEP&CO is being introduced into 12 stores across Scotland in the next six months alone, creating approximately 60 new roles.

The wide expansion includes five new stores opened in January and February and will see the PEP&CO quickly doubling the number of Scotland stores.

As part of the growth planned this year, PEP&CO plans to open in over 300 locations by the end of the year.

The Poundland will now offer customers across the country a full range of amazing value women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion with prices starting from just £1.

Barry Williams, Poundland’s Managing Director said: “Few would have guessed that Poundland would one day become a must-stop fashion destination and that goal is now a reality thanks to the partnership with PEP&CO.

“We’re thrilled to open 12 new locations across Scotland and proud to be spread our fashion wings as far north as locations like Inverness.

“We’re proud to not only be bringing the best value and quality fashion to more Scots, we’re also proud to be contributing to the growth of countless local economies and high street across the nation.”

The rapid 12 month rollout, could see PEP&CO become one of the UK’s top 15 volume clothing retailers.

PEP&CO was also recently nominated as one of the finalists for UK’s top Emerging Retailer at the Retail Week Awards

The following locations are opening stores in 2018

Alloa

Arbroath

Bathgate

Strathkelvin

Clydebank

Kilmarnock

Kirkwall

Leven

Motherwell

Airdrie

Linwood

Johnstone

About PEP&CO

PEP&CO is one of Britain’s newest High Street fashion brands,