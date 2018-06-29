Power cut knocks out traffic lights in Edinburgh

Have your say

A power cut has knocked out traffic lights in parts of Edinburgh.

Areas of EH3 postcode were hit by a power cut this afternoon, according to SP energy Networks.

The power cut resulted in a number of traffic lights to go down around Tollcross, Lauriston Place and Forrest Road.

In a tweet, Edinburgh Travel News said: “Looks like there is a power cut around the Tollcross area at the moment.

“We are noticing traffic lights are currently in darkness around Tollcross / Lauriston Place / Forrest Road. #edintravel.”

SP Energy Network said engineers are ‘working to restore supplies.’

In a tweet, they said: “Sorry for the inconvenience.”

