Pregnant couple subjected to terrifying knifepoint robbery in Edinburgh

The “terrifying” armed robbery of a heavily pregnant woman at her home on Monday has been linked to a similar violent robbery in Currie on Sunday.

Two masked men carrying knives forced their way into the house in Milligan Drive on Monday evening when the 29-year-old woman and her partner, a 39-year-old man were at home.

The couple were subjected to a horrifying 45 minute ordeal as one suspect brandished the weapons to control the victims while the other suspect ransacked the house demanding the location of the victims’ valuables.

They had been enjoying a relaxing evening after returning from a dog walk and endured nearly an hour of violence in their own home before both suspects escaped by car.

They stole jewellery, electronic equipment and cash before making off in a small silver hatchback, believed to be a Vauxhall Corsa.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant said: “The victims were left extremely shaken by this terrifying ordeal, though thankfully, neither were injured. We’ve made the link between an incident that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Dolphin Road and to this one in the southeast of the city.

“There are clear aspects of these crimes that lead us to believe the two are connected as such. We’ve got similar descriptions, what’s taken place within the house, the level of violence that’s involved and the description of a vehicle that links to both – a small silver hatchback that which we believe to be a Vauxhall Corsa.

“They are different areas of the city and I would absolutely urge members of the public to recognise that incidents like these are very, very rare – these appear to be random attacks they are not targeted on these specific individuals and there’s no reason to believe the wider public are at any more risk than anyone else.”

DI Grant urged the public to look at the descriptions of the suspects and come forward to help with enquiries.

The first suspect is described as white, around 6ft tall with a pale complexion, light green eyes, and a diagonal cut down the right side of his nose.

He wore a black baseball cap, an aqua or emerald green coloured long-sleeved top, a black gilet with the hood up, dark tracksuit bottoms, black and grey trainers with no socks, black gloves and a black garment over the lower half of his face.

He had a scab on the inside right ankle bone and spoke with a local accent. The second man is described as white, between 5ft 7 and 5ft 10 tall, and was of stocky build. He wore a light cream or grey hooded top with the hood pulled up, dark, khaki green tracksuit bottoms or cargo trousers, a dark grey baseball cap with a rounded peak, a dark garment over his face, and gloves.

He spoke with an English accent, possibly from the London area.