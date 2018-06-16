Pride festival takes centre stage in Edinburgh as thousands join parade

Have your say

Thousands of people have attended Edinburgh’s Pride festival, with a parade carving a route through the heart of the capital

The theme for Pride Edinburgh 2018 is “true colours” as organisers of the LGBTI event marked the 40th anniversary of the creation of the rainbow flag.

The march assembled outside the Scottish Parliament before heading up the Royal Mile - with about 5,000 estimated to have turned out.

It stopped for speeches at the newly-restored Mercat Cross outside the City Chambers before turning along George IV Bridge towards the end point at Bristo Square.

Speaking at the event, Jamie Greene MSP said: “We march today, with different views on everything, on politics, on society, on the many constitutional debates that are taking place.

“But there is one thing we march united in. That we as a community, as diverse as we are, will not tolerate discrimination and abuse.

“Gay rights are everyone’s rights. We might have equality in the eyes of the law but we don’t yet have equality in the eyes of the people.

“When sexuality is no longer even an issue for discussion, then we can stop marching.”

The main stage outdoors featured live music, including from London trio Stooshe, while a health and community fair were also taking place.

Organisers also hosted a Pride run in The Meadows on Saturday morning.

Earlier this month, MSPs unanimously voted through a law giving automatic pardons to gay men convicted under historical discriminatory legislation.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said the legislation marked a “proud day for Scotland”.

Read more: Ricky Markham: Why doesn’t the Capital take pride in gay festival?

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE