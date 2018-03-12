Primark evacuated after firefighters called to electrical fault

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were called after a Princes Street shop was evacuated.

Fire crews rushed to an incident at Primark on Princes Street at 5pm today.

The response took place following reports that an overheated switchboard had triggered the fire alarms in the clothing store.

Busy shoppers looked on as a specialist electrical engineer was called to deal with the electrical fault.

One witness told the Evening News: “A member of staff and security team told us Primark’s main switchboard had overheated.”

Shoppers said the fire alarms had gone off and the store had been evacuated.

Firefighters attended the Princes Street shop at 5pm and left the scene at 6.45pm.

The Princes Street store opened at the former Littlewoods site in 2011 and extends back to Rose Street.