Primark selling ‘baby hotpants’ branded ‘disgusting’ by shopper

A shopper said she was disgusted after seeing baby hotpants on sale in Primark.

A 23-year-old shopper who spoke to her local newspaper said she shorts were ‘disgusting’ and claimed that they “sexualised” babies and should be removed from sale immediately.

The short shorts are for babies aged 0-3 months

The post soon went viral after she shared it on social media with many agreeing that the product should not be sold.

The £3.50 hotpants are aimed at children aged between 0 and three months.

Speaking to the Bristol Post, her local paper, she said: “I just stopped when I saw them and though these cannot be serious – these tiny hotpants are purposely sexualising babies and that is disgusting.

“There is so much in the news right now about children and young girls being sexually abused and items like this and the sexualisation of babies is making it worse.

“Children are innocent and they should be kept that way.”

One user took to social media writing: “Why do people want to dress their baby’s like teenagers! Horrible tough material against their soft skin, it must be so uncomfortable for the babies.’

One shopper summed up the thoughts of many writing: “What on earth were Primark thinking?”