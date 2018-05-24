Primark slammed over Pride merchandise

LGBT have branded Primark’s Pride range as ‘an insult’ after it was revealed that the proceeds would not be donated to pride organisations but rather an LGBT charity.

Under the deal Stonewall will receive 20 percent of the proceeds of the rainbow-branded range, however, many have questioned the partnership as many local Pride organisations would not benefit.

The UK Pride Organisers Network released a statement saying: “After being alerted by some members, the Network was disappointed to see that proceeds from Primark’s range of ‘Pride’ clothing and accessories, launched in time for Pride season, is not being donated to the Pride organisations that organise these events.

READ MORE: Controversy over Primark LGBT t-shirt profits

“Instead, it is being given to Stonewall who, whilst they attend some Prides, do not organise the events themselves.

“All Pride organisations are voluntary bodies that struggle every year to raise the funds necessary to hold these major public events, most of which are free to attend.

Primark are selling Pride mechandise

“In the last week, in one city where Primark will be selling these products, the Pride has announced it is scaling back its event due to a lack of funds. This is a daily reality for most Pride organisers.

“Stonewall have been critical of Prides in the past, and this is an insult to those Prides who sell their own merchandise to raise funds for their events.

“We urge everyone who wants to support their local Pride to do so by purchasing merchandise from them, or from stall holders at the event.

“And we call on Stonewall to work with us to reallocate the income they receive from this partnership so that it can be used to directly support Pride organisers who are driving the Pride movement for the good of all LGBT+ people across the UK.”

READ MORE: Primark slammed over ‘padded bra’ range for children

Primark said: “The full collection is bursting with rainbow shades and motifs, as well as trendy‐savvy designs and key seasonal items.

“Best of all, 20 percent from all full price Stonewall‐marked products will be donated directly to the charity itself, with the proceedings being used to support the community, globally.”

Concerns were also raised after it was suggested that the production of Pride items were created in countries country where homosexuality is illegal.

While there was some criticism, others remained positive about the news with one social media user writing: “I appreciate that Primark don’t support Pride enough, however giving 20% to Stonewall is positive. Many companies however cash in on using rainbows to advertise during Pride months without any intentions other than their own sales”

Last year Primark were criticised for failing to donate any money from the sale of pride-themed merchandise to LGBT charities.