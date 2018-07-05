Prince William presents medals to pioneers in Edinburgh

Have your say

The Duke of Cambridge will present medals to pioneers in the fields of molecular biology, civil engineering and music during a day of engagements in Edinburgh.

William will be admitted as an honorary fellow of educational charity the Royal Society of Edinburgh today before handing awards to Professor Richard Henderson, David Climie and Dr Thea Musgrave.

The Prince was then due to attend a commemorative service at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle before an evening reception marking 70 years of the NHS.

Nobel Prize winner Prof Henderson works in the field of electron microscopy, with his work directly contributing to a revolution in structural biology. Renowned bridge builder Mr Climie oversaw the seven-year Queensferry Crossing construction project.

Composer and conductor Dr Musgrave is considered one of the most influential and successful Scottish composers of her time.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and health secretary Jeane Freeman will join the Prince for the reception marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the National Health Service.

The celebration will give thanks to NHS staff through the years and all those who have supported the service.

NHS Scotland chief executive Paul Gray will attend the event at the National Museum of Scotland, along with 700 invited guests nominated by Scotland’s 14 health boards.

Earlier today, the Queen was due to present a new standard to the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards (Carabiniers and Greys) at Leuchars Station in Fife.

Following a parade, the Queen will view equipment and vehicles and meet families at the base.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE