Princes Street closed as police investigate Scott Monument incident

POLICE have cordoned off a stretch of Princes Street as a man threatens to jump off the Scott Monument.

Officers were called shortly before 2.30pm and immediately shut off a section of the main thoroughfare.

Traffic and pedestrians have been diverted as officers try to help the man.

Photographs taken by passers-by show him sitting on one of the gargoyles near the top of the 60-metre landmark.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The east end of Princes Street is closed after concern was raised for a man at the Scott Monument at 2.55pm this afternoon.

“Officers are currently in attendance and traffic is being diverted.”

The incident has contributed to traffic chaos along Edinburgh’s main shopping strip.

Trams running from Edinburgh Airport are only travelling as far as the West End due to the incident.

A spokesperson at Edinburgh Trams said: “Due to a police incident at the Sir Walter Scott Monument, trams are currently running to and from Edinburgh Airport and the West End only.

“A ticket acceptance agreement is currently in place with Lothian Buses to help customers complete their journeys.”

