Public urged to plan ahead with series of events across Edinburgh this weekend

With thousands of people expected to enjoy a series of major events in Edinburgh this weekend, residents, workers and spectators are being urged to prepare well for their journeys.

There will be road closures and travel disruption, especially in the city centre, during a big weekend for Scotland’s Capital which will see the Rolling Stones play Murrayfield Stadium and the MoonWalk take place on Saturday night, before thousands of people take part in Processions a mass participatory commemoration of women winning the right to vote on Sunday afternoon.

Members of the public attending these events and heading into the city centre on Sunday are being urged to check travel advice.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Transport Convener, said: “We want everyone coming to Edinburgh to have a great experience and a weekend to remember. For many others in the city, however, it will be business as usual and we want them to have as little disruption as possible. The event organisers have put an enormous amount of effort towards these aims, for which we are very grateful.

“We are encouraging everyone to plan their journey, build in enough time and to be flexible, especially as it is predicted that thousands of people will be in the city centre to enjoy the Rolling Stones, the Moonwalk and the other events on offer. On Sunday, the city will be particularly busy, as there will be diversions in place and additional congestion on the roads. Participants are strongly advised to plan ahead, expect diversions and use public transport or walk and bike, wherever possible.”

It is predicted that 10 thousand people and spectators will attend Processions on Sunday. Councillor Amy McNeese Mechan, Vice Culture and Communities Convener, will be participating in the event. She added: “On Sunday, thousands of women and girls will unite in Edinburgh to process, carry banners and fly the flag for women’s rights.

“Together, we will commemorate the incredible perseverance and bravery of those women who fought for the right to vote and marched through the city’s streets. It will feel all the more poignant to walk along the same street Scotland’s suffragettes marched down over 100 years ago.”

Helen Marriage, Artistic Director and CEO or Artichoke, said: “This historic anniversary of the first British women getting the vote will be marked by women and girls in the four UK capitals walking together through the streets wearing the colours of the Suffragettes on Sunday 10 June.

“We are delighted by the support that we have received from the City Councils in Edinburgh, Belfast, London and Cardiff to help facilitate this once in a lifetime event. I hope that the thousands of women and girls who travel from all over Scotland and the North East of England to attend Processions will look back on this day, and be proud to say that they were there.”

The Council has provided extensive support to the organisers of both PROCESSIONS and the Moonwalk parades in trying to manage security and public safety issues and to manage disruption to public transport and traffic. Other smaller events taking place in the city this weekend include the Edinburgh Festival of Cycling, the West End Classic Car show and the Leith Festival Gala Day.