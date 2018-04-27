Public warned not to take selfies with lambs in Pentlands

A warning has been issued to the public after an increasing number of reports of hillwalkers picking up lambs and taking selfies with them.

Park rangers overseeing the Pentland Hills say the practice is causing the mothers of the newborn sheep a great deal of distress.

It comes after complaints were made to Edinburgh Council reporting an increasing number of hillwalkers stopping to pick up the young animals then proceeding to have their photograph taken with them.

A warning has also been issued to cyclists, urging them to stop cycling through fields where there are livestock, especially during the lambing season.

The park rangers warning states: “We received a number of reports recently about members of the public picking up young lambs in the area and having their photos taken with them.

“This can cause distress to the mother.”

Two years ago, a warning was issued to dog walkers in the Pentlands asking them to keep their pets on a short leash after a rise in the number of sheep worrying incidents.

