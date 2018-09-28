Pumpkins ready for Halloween revellers at farm near Edinburgh

Have your say

These are the stunning pictures of a field full of 8,000 glorious pumpkins - ready for the Halloween revellers.

Growers say this year’s heatwave has helped produce a high yield and good size of pumpkin crop and said customers will be eager to snap them up.

People visiting the farm can choose from a selection of white and blue pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Picture: SWNS

West Craigie Farm, in Queensferry, near Edinburgh, has been growing pumpkins for more than five years and expects to flog their 8,000 pumpkins - double last year’s sale.

People visiting the farm can choose from a selection of white and blue pumpkins of all shapes and sizes.

READ MORE: Samhuinn Halloween festival to be staged on Edinburgh’s Calton Hill

Farmer John Sinclair, 50, said: “Last year we sold 4,000 pumpkins and this year we expect to double that.

“This has been a great year for us as the weather has been perfect.

“We have white, blue and different shaped pumpkins.

“We grow our pumpkins outside then put them into polytunnels to ripen them.

“Then we put them back outside for our customers to buy.

“This works a treat as we plant them at the end of May, in September we harvest them and during October customers get them in for Halloween.

“Everyone goes crazy for them.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital