Queensferry Crossing declared ‘Project of the Decade’ at National Awards

Queensferry Crossing was declared Project of the Decade at last night’s Ground Engineering Awards in London last night.

The construction was one of ten up for the award which was decided by members of the public.

The Queensferry Crossing

The decade award was to make the 10th year of the awards.

GE editor Claire Smith said: “There is a clear strength of passion within the industry for these schemes and the public response demonstrates the impact these projects have had on local people,” she said.

“All the shortlisted projects are already winners but the voting has declared the Queensferry Crossing to the ultimate winner from the last 10 years.”