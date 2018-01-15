Rapist who ‘preyed’ on two Livingston women jailed for 12 years

A RAPIST who preyed on two terrified women has been jailed for 12 years.

Former bouncer Radoslaw Witek subjected one victim to such constant abuse that she ended up thinking it was “normal”.

The 39 year-old claimed an attack on the other woman was “farewell sex”.

Witek today appeared at the High Court in Glasgow for sentencing.

He had earlier been convicted after a trial in Edinburgh of a string of charges including rape and assault.

The offences occurred in Livingston, West Lothian and at a house in the capital.

Lord Armstrong said he was guilty of “grave” crimes and that one victim believed he was going to kill her.

Witek – who continues to protest his innocence – showed no emotion as he was led handcuffed to the cells.

Jurors heard how the first traumatised victim had initially been unwilling to speak to police about her ordeal.

But, she later revealed how she had suffered for six years up to 2012.

The 35-year-old said: “It was happening so regularly I was beginning to think it was a normal way of life.”

The second woman – also 35 - was attacked in 2016 and later sent a text to a friend that she had been raped.

Witek branded both victims liars. He claimed the first woman hated him.

He told the trial he had been in an on-off relationship with the other victim.

Witek then stated: “There had been some situations where we were saying ‘bye, bye’ to each other and we had farewell sex.”

Witek, of Oxgangs, was placed on the sex offenders list.