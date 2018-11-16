Reader Recommends: Best hot chocolate in Edinburgh

Have your say

It's that time of year when the burning desire for a good hot chocolate starts to set in.

The colder days mean the hands and bellies need some more warming - and what better fix than a good hot choccie?

You might well have some of it in the home cupboards, but we've asked Edinburgh Evening News readers to tell us about which places in the Capital do them best.

Here are some of their suggestions;

Hotel Chocolat

An upmarket chocolatier chain with its own Saint Lucia cocoa plantation, Hotel Chocolat in Frederick Street will be sure to delight if you're after the drink variety.

Reader Scott Gibson is a big fan and described the hot chocolate there as "superb."

Other readers agreed, while many were wowed by the hot choccie picture which Mr Gibson posted on Facebook.

One reader, Xof Yelsel, said: "I need to go there ASAP."

Chocolate Tree

Located in the city's Bruntsfield Place, the Chocolate Tree specialises in handmade organic chocolates as well as gourmet hot chocolate. They offer an extensive range of premium chocolates which come in delicate flake form.

Reader Lynne Hainsworth said it's her favourite place in the Capital for a perfect cup of cocoa.

Edinburgh Press Club

Reader Ellie Parnell is a big fan of the hot chocolate at this old journalists haunt in Cockburn Street. The hot choccies comes in either the dark, milk or hazelnut variety.

The Edinburgh Press Club also serves up a wide range of speciality coffees, teas, juices and alcoholic beverages as well as breakfast, lunch and cake.

Kaspa's Desserts

Situated in Edinburgh's Gorgie Road, Kaspa's offers a range of hot and cold desserts under one roof.

One reader, Manlin Li, is a lover of their hot choccies, which are either milk or white chocolate flavour.

The menu also boasts a mouthwatering selection of ice creams, gelatos, waffles, crepes, milkshakes, smoothies and sundaes.

Burr & Co.

Reader Lee Knowles is a fan of the more unusual hot chocolates served up in George Street's Burr & Co.

Their 'Coco Edinburgh' hot chocolate drinks come in a few interesting varieties including: plain dark; Isle of Skye salted caramel; lavender, lemongrass and vanilla; cinnamon, vanilla and chilli

Kirspy Kreme

Readers were also impressed with the cocoa in Krispy Kreme at Hermiston Gait, with Kinga Laszuk saying: "Really good, with marshmallows and lots of goodness."