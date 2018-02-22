Readers back Irn Bru in ‘offensive advert’ poll

Yesterday, we reported that AG Barr issued an apology after an Irn Bru advert sparked complaints to the Advertising Standards Agency

However, in a poll on the Edinburgh Evening News website, 95% of readers backed the company and voted that the ad was not offensive.

The poll, which had just under 5,000 votes, came after a backlash from some viewers who complained about the ‘poor taste’ campaign from the company which referenced a crude word before the watershed.

9 complaints were sent to the ASA following the advert.

A spokeswoman for AG Barr said: “Our advertising always plays up Irn-Bru’s cheeky sense of humour and our latest campaign is no different.

“It’s never our intention to offend so we’re sorry if our new advert hit the wrong note with a few people.

“But we hope most fans will enjoy this spin on positive thinking in the spirit it is intended.”

Reacting to the initial report of the complaints, Evening News reader Iain Stewart wrote: “Snowflakes just want to ban humour from life, everything.”

Fiona Sinclair wrote: “My old dad, mother, aunts and uncles, fought in a dam war for freedom of speech!!! Nothing wrong with the ad. Take it for what it is, only an advert.There are many many more important things to worry about than this....get a grip!”

Peter Brown added: “Too many can’ts in this world if they find this offensive”