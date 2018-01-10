Readers give their opinion on the best Scotch pie in the Lothians

Edinburgh Evening News readers have taken to social media to share their favourite pie shop.

Following on from our report yesterday that Crombies of Broughton Street had scooped the coveted Diamond Award in the Scottish Craft Butchers Savoury Pastry Products Awards 2018, our readers took to social media to share what they consider to be the best pie.

While many agreed that Crombies, now officially home to the best pie in Scotland, was a worthy winner, others took to our official Facebook page to suggest other worthy contenders.

Sam Steel commented: “Is it no down to each person’s preference? His may be the best to some but guarantee not to all.”

And it would appear that not everyone agreed that Crombies should have won.

John Ross wrote: “Bains pies of Stenhouse must be a close second.”

Neal Mackay said: “I think a pie tasting at the Badgers followed by pints in the Cask and Barrel (next door to Crombies) is very much on the cards. Pietastic”

John Merrilees commented: “Boghall butchers in Bathgate for me still the best been going there for 20 years.”

Jim Fennessey had a very different opinion to most of our readers saying: “Nope Glasgow has the best pies someone’s at it!”

Vivienne Swanson chimed in with another suggestion saying: “Graham Cherry’s the butcher in Albert St are second to none.”

Another suggestion was named by Sandra Dick who wrote: “Best scotch pies are from Rankin’s in Woodburn Dalkeith.”

Tony Harvey surmised: “Always Bains for me

Meanwhile, Scott Robertson didn’t recommend a Scotch pie but gave a recommendation for steak pie writing: “McGills on Slateford Road, best steak pie I have ever had. Absolutely laden with huge chunks of steak and only £1.20.”

What pie do you think is the best? Let us know in the comment section below!