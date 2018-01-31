Readers react as SFA to choose between Hampden and Murrayfield for football games

Edinburgh Evening News readers have given their opinion after it was revealed that the SFA will choose between Hampden and Murrayfield as the home of the national team this summer.

The SFA’s current lease deal with Hampden’s owners, Queen’s Park FC, runs out in 2020 and the governing body’s board met yesterday to discuss the options for the future.

Ibrox and Celtic Park also bid for the international games but have since been ruled out with the SFA to chose between Edinburgh’s Murrayfield or Hampden, in the southside of Glasgow.

An SFA statement issued last night stated: “The Scottish FA Board met to consider a comprehensive Options Review report examining the opportunities available beyond the term of the existing lease for the use of Hampden Park.”

Readers were quick to have their say on the potential move to the SFA.

Murrayfield could be used as a replacement for Hampden, with the SFA set to decide in the summer.

Fraser Mclaren wrote that it didn’t quite solve the problem writing: “Murrayfield is a far superior stadium than Hampden but you are still a long way away from the pitch!”

Ally Macintyre urged proper planning into the idea saying: “If matches are going to be held at Murrayfield things would have to be planned very carefully. For example no football could be played during the 6 nations periods or the Autumn Tests.”

Steven Ogilvie said: “Murrayfield is a far superior stadium and easier to get to. There are also more places nearby for food and drink. There is nothing at Hampden.”

Tam Cunningham clearly expressed his view adding: The National team should play in the Capital city”

Jim Etherson said: “Football should be played in football stadiums , Italy & Spain dont have national stadiums and play there games all over the country so why cant we , plus issues with the playing field ,

Barry Kirk wrote: “Hampden is the only option.”