Readers react to proposals to build cinema at Gyle Shopping Centre

FILM fans have taken to social media to have their say on plans to build a new cinema at the Gyle Shopping Centre.

As exclusively revealed by the Edinburgh Evening News, the centre will undergo a £25 million revamp to include a new cinema and additional space for shops.

Readers took to Facebook to debate the proposed changes to the 25-year-old shopping centre.

Lukasz Bieda said: “The next door Waster Hailes just had one. Why so many cinemas?

“Why not a proper swimming centre/aqua park for kids? It’s shame that the capital city has none?”

John Blair added: “Gyle shopping centre has been run down for few years now...not the centre it once was.

“Very old fashioned. Better to nip out to Livingston.”

Vicki Colvin said: “Another cinema. Edinburgh needs decent concert venue - that would be nice.”

Liane Newton added: “Hopefully they get some shops that aren’t travel agents, phone shops or jewellers!”

Patrick Hogg said: “They needed to do something because it’s a dump!”

Michelle Barker said: “More money wasted why not put that to NHS or build new houses?”