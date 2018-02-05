Revealed: Near miss incidents in Edinburgh council buildings

Have your say

In October last year a pupil at Towerbank Primary, Portobello narrowly escaped being hit by a piece of concrete the size of a rugby ball.

The incident is just one of more than 40 near misses that have been recorded within Edinburgh council-owned properties since November 2014.

As revealed by the Evening News, there are more than twenty Edinburgh schools among some eighty buildings officially listed as being in poor or bad condition with major defects and in need of urgent repair.

• The full list of near miss incidents for the past three years is as follows:

19/12/2017: Mortonhall Crematorium - Security lock from the top of the door came off.

6/12/ 2017: Boroughmuir High School - Part of plaster ceiling fell in staff toilet, unoccupied at time.

04/12/2017: Oaklands Care Home - Part of the wooden frame that electrical cupboard door is hinged on fell down.

28/11/2017: St Catherine’s RC Primary - Fibre ceiling tile came down in classroom, children there at time but no injuries.

01/11/2017: St David’s RC Primary School - A small metal plate fell from the roof of the annexe building. Fortunately it didn’t cause any harm.

10/10/2017: Towerbank Primary School - Concrete came loose from ceiling of pupil toilet and fell onto suspended ceiling, no-one injured.

20/9/2017: Broughton Primary School - Part of plaster ceiling fell in classroom, empty at time.

16/08/2017: St Mary’s RC (Edin) Primary School - A small piece of plaster fell onto staff member. It hit her head but didn’t cause any injury.

29/07/2017: Lauriston castle - Piece of lead flashing from roof fell into Courtyard. No one was in Courtyard when it fell.

19/06/2017: Ferryhill Primary School - A member of staff noticed that part of the wall had fallen in front of the door. Nobody had seen the masonry fall.

23/05/2017: St Mary’s RC (Leith) Primary School - Builders checking loose plaster on building. A piece of plaster was dislodged and fell onto the scaffolding. Small fragments fell onto the staircase below.

11/05/2017: Edinburgh Scientific Services - Part of an air conditioning unit fell from the ceiling

27/04/2017: Customer Hub, Niddrie Mains Road - Ceiling tile fell from ceiling

17/01/2017: Stanwell Early Years Centre - Plaster debris fell from on to child playing at water tray no injury.

11/01/2017: Drumbrae Hub - Ceiling tile fell from ceiling

23/10/2016: Balgreen Primary School - After some work had taken place on the heating system a leak had developed. This led to a partial ceiling collapse. No one in the room at the time

27/09/2016: Boroughmuir High School - Bits of rendering from the side of a third floor window fell off and landed in the playground

15/09/2016: Customer Hub - Ceiling tiles fell onto a desk in the Customer Hub. No member of staff was at the desk at the time

30/08/2016: Assembly Rooms - A section of the Ceiling collapsed on the floor in the East Corridor

12/04/2016: Waverley Court - A ceiling tile and holding block fell from the ceiling

11/04/2016: East Neighbourhood Office - A metal plate attached to the door that forms part of the magnetic closer, fell as staff member opened the door.

16/03/2016: Lagganlia - Ground floor window fell out of the lodge (including the frame) and landed on the outside decking. No one injured

08/02/2016: Leith Primary School - Strip light diffuser fell from light in Business Manager’s office, clipping shoulder

29/01/2016: Leith Primary School - High winds blew window (inc frame) into classroom, damaging the edge of a desk. Window remained intact (albeit cracked) in its frame.

29/01/2016: Hermitage Park Primary School - Gale force winds blew into the building above false ceilings in three classrooms causing sections of the suspended ceiling to collapse. Occurred before start of school day.

19/12/2015: Newington Library - A gust of wind came in the open door of the library and raised two ceiling tiles and a piece of metal fell near the entrance

12/12/2015: Newington Library - Staff member switched on the vestibule light and a ceiling tile fell from the ceiling and hit her on the head. She was uninjured

10/12/2015: Fort Early Years Centre - A panel on the wall behind the toilet cubicle became loose and lodged at an angle.

10/12/2015: Bun-sgoil Taobh Na Pairce - An internal window, approx 1m x 1m, fell out and landed on floor of room. The school was unoccupied at the time.

09/12/2015: Braidburn - Tile had fallen off the ceiling and was lying on the floor.

02/11/2015: Silverlea Care Home - Opened room on third floor and the plaster board fell as the door was opened. Staff member ripped his uniform but was uninjured

22/10/2015: St Ninian’s RC Primary School - Gas cowi fell from flue liner on chimney

07/10/2015: City Art Centre shop - A section of wall facing fell from a height of around 6 feet (approx 1.8m), landing on three glass shelves below. The glass did not shatter but a number of stock items, including ceramic mugs, were smashed.

26/08/2015: Dalry Primary School - A roof slate fell off the roof at playtime. No pupils nearby

21/08/2015: City Art Centre - A ceiling lighting panel fell and hit one of our cleaning team. He was uninjured though a little shaken by the incident.

06/06/2015: McDonald Road Library - Piece of glass fell from high level window, made up of small leaded panes, in the hall. It was witnessed by group users but no one was close to the window or debris at the time.

22/05/2015: Braidburn Special School - Opened door to the playground corridor the protective panel on the wall fell off.

12/02/2015: City Art Centre - Manager heard a loud noise from the toilets, like something falling. On investigation, it was discovered that a ceiling tile with light fixture attached had fallen to the floor.

29/01/2015: Nelson Monument - Engineers noticed loose stone work. Building was cordoned off and closed to the public the repairs were carried out and made safe

21/01/2015: Scott Monument - Staff member noticed some small fragments of masonry lying on one of the landings. Monument closed and fencing put up as a precaution. Survey uncovered loose masonry and work carried out to make safe.

05/01/2015: East Craigs Primary School - Section of ceiling collapsed in photocopy room

27/11/2014: Currie Community High School - Silver rectangle ceiling light casing fell down from ceiling. No injury.