Revealed: Opening date for new Poundland on Lothian Road

A new Poundland is set to open on Lothian Road with the store confirming the opening date.

The 56th Scottish Poundland is set to open at 10am on Saturday morning with 500 golden tickets to the first customers through the door.

As part of the opening there will be a host of product give aways and a number of activities.

The store, which used to be a Poundstretcher will employ 17 members of staff with the manager. Gordon Velzian relocating from Orkney to manage the new outlet.

A host of activities will be in store this weekend.