Revealed: The best airline according to TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor has named their airline of the year at the 018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.

Jet2.com has triumphed at the awards for airlines, winning the Best Airline – UK and Best Low-Cost Airline – Europe prizes for the second year running, as well as scooping the Best Economy Class - Europe award.

The airline was also the only UK and European airline to be recognised as one of the Top 10 Airlines in the World – coming 7th in the TripAdvisor list.

The awards are based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for airlines worldwide gathered over a 12-month period on the TripAdvisor site with the award making the second time that the travel planning and booking site has won the Travellers’ Choice awards for the airline industry.

Almost 90% of the 10,000 Jet2.com’s reviews are rated as ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’, with travellers praising the airline in particular for customer service, cleanliness, value for money and check-in & boarding.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are extremely proud to have received these four prestigious accolades from TripAdvisor, which show that Jet2.com is a world class performer when it comes to delivering the best customer experience. We have been beating the competition to win prestigious awards in the UK for some time, and now we are taking that success onto a global stage.

“The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for airlines are based on the experiences of paying customers, which makes them truly representative and all the more rewarding to receive as a result.

“The four awards are yet another endorsement of our commitment to delivering the best experience for our customers. Our family friendly formula, low fares, brand new aircraft and generous 22kg baggage allowance are very clearly working with customers, and all of that is complemented by the brilliant Jet2.com team who work tirelessly every day to look after our customers.”

To read TripAdvisor traveller reviews and opinions of Jet2.com, visit: https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Airline_Review-d8729098-Reviews-Jet2com