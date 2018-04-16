Revealed: The running times for Gary Barlow at the Edinburgh Playhouse

Have your say

Gary Barlow is set to play two sold out performances in the Capital.

And the Edinburgh Playhouse has revealed the approx running times for the sold out performances of Gary Barlow in Concert tonight & tomorrow evening.

Doors open: 6.30pm

KT Tunstall: 7.15pm - 7.50pm

Interval: 7.50pm - 8.15pm

Gary Barlow: 8.15pm - 10.15pm

Fans have been urged to allow plenty time to travel to the venue.

Those attending have been reminded that additional security checks are in place and no bags larger than size A4 are permitted.