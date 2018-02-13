Riot police sent to early morning incident in Newington

RIOT police were sent to the scene of an incident in the Newington area this morning, the Evening News understands.

Police have confirmed that ‘specialist officers’ were sent to a property at Mentone Gardens in the early hours of this morning to deal with a situation involving a man causing a disturbance.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing officers holding riot shields and an armoured response vehicle on the scene.

One person has been taken to hospital following the incident.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to an address in Mentone Gardens at around 5.15 a.m. on Tuesday 13th February following a report of a man causing a disturbance within the property.

“Specialist officers were also in attendance and the male has now been taken to hospital for assessment.

“No one was injured during this incident and there was no wider risk to the public.”

There is a heavier police presence than normal around the capital today on account of the royal visit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.