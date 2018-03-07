Road closed after car crashes into wall outside Edinburgh pub

Have your say

A ROAD was closed after a car crashed into a wall outside a pub.

Police were called to the collision outside the Gray’s Mill pub on Slateford Road at 10.45pm yesterday.

Emergency services responded after a Ford Mondeo collided with a wall.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received a call to a one-vehicle RTC when it hit a wall.

“It doesn’t look like there were any injuries.

“The fire service was called to check on the safety of the car. The road was closed at Hermand Terrace just after 11pm and the vehicle was recovered at 12.15am.”

