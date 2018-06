Cluny Drive is closed in both directions after a car overturned following a collision with another vehicle.

The road is closed from Hermitage Gardens to Comiston Road, after a car overturned following a collision with another vehicle at around 11:30am

Emergencys services are also in attendance and the driver of the car is being taken to hospital as a precaution.

While recovery is being arranged, drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible and take alternative routes.