A FIRE has broke out this morning at a ground floor flat in south Edinburgh.

The alarm was raised at 11am this morning and emergency services rushed to the scene.

Crews from Tollcross and Liberton fire stations were in attendance and had the fire under control within the hour.

A stretch of Morningside Drive at Morningside Grove and Craighouse Terrace remains closed and diversions have been put in place.

A fire service spokesman confirmed that there were no casualties.