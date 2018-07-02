Road closures announced ahead of Royal Garden Party

Have your say

A number of major roads will be closed on Wednesday as the Royal Garden Party gets under way in Edinburgh.

The annual event, which takes place during Royal Week, will see Her Majesty The Queen welcome around 8,000 guests to the grounds of Holyrood House.

With so many attendees anticipated, several nearby roads will be closed to traffic for part of Wednesday.

Police have issued a statement warning of restrictions in the Holyrood area from 7am till 7pm, with road closures commencing at 1pm.

Holyrood Road (eastbound), Holyrood Gait, Horse Wynd, and Queen’s Drive loop are all affected.

The only exception will be for Horse Wynd for local access and guest drop-off and collection.

