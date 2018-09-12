Roads closed after collision between motorbike and car in Musselburgh

A motorbike and a car have been involved in a collision in Musselburgh.

Emergency services received a call around 19:50 this evening reporting a crash between a motorbike and a car on Inveresk Village Road.

Police, ambulance and fire services are currently in attendance.

No further information on the details of the crash is yet available.

Diversions have been put in place, with Lothian Buses service 140 affected.

It is understood the stretch of road from Musselburgh Grammar to Inveresk is currently closed off.

