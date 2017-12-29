Robber holds up post office at Colinton Mains

BRAVE Post Office staff scared off a robber as he held up their shop in the west side of Edinburgh yesterday.

The thug burst into the Colinton Mains Drive Post Office demanding staff hand over their takings.

But he was forced to flee empty handed when the alarm was raised before he could do anything else.

Instead the bungling raider was forced to flee into the snow as stunned shoppers watched on.

One woman said: “I’m not really sure what happened. It all just seem to pass in the blur. I heard that one of the ladies in the shop had been hurt trying to chase him off, but that seems not to be the case. But it’s such a shocking thing to happen.

“I hope everyone is okay.”

Police Scotland scrambled emergency response teams to the scene and immediately launched a dragnet to try and snare the culprit.

It is understood the row of shops which includes a tanning studio, newsagent as well as the Post Office may have CCTV cameras that could provide clues for detectives.

There is also a busy road immediately in front of where the incident happened, and it is possible drivers and bus operators may have seen the villain flee.

No-one at the shop was able to talk about the incident and the Post office said all inquiries were now being handled by the police.

However in a statement, they said defiant staff were still open and trading, and had been left unhurt.

They added: “We can confirm there was an attempted robbery at Colinton Mains Drive Post Office today. Luckily no one was hurt and we would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Colinton Mains Drive Post Office is open as normal.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service said they were not required to attend.

Police Scotland confirmed they had attended the incident with officers still canvassing witnesses at the scene yesterday evening.