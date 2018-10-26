Royal Mail recruiting more than 600 workers scross Lothians

Have your say

The Royal Mail is recruiting more than 600 temporary workers across the Lothians for Christmas.

Around 350 seasonal staff are needed in Edinburgh, while a further 300 posts are up for grabs in Bathgate.

Tasks include sorting Christmas post and online parcels, based at the Edinburgh Mail Centre in Sighthill and at the Bathgate Parcel Sort Centre.

Ross Anderson, centre manager in Edinburgh, said: “Christmas continues to be our busiest time of year. We plan all year round to ensure we deliver the best possible service for UK consumers and businesses before, during and after the festive season. We still need more people to apply for roles at our Edinburgh and Bathgate site.”

Posts begin next month and run until early January, with “competitive rates of pay” offered.

Royal Mail has recruited festive staff since the Second World War, with 23,000 posts available UK-wide.

For more details visit, https://christmasrecruitment.royalmailgroup.com/ or email Christmas_helpline@royalmail.com or call the automated helpline on 0345 600 1785.