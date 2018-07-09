Ryanair flight to Edinburgh grounded after ‘bomb threat’

A Ryanair flight to Edinburgh was grounded this evening after an alleged bomb threat.

Ryanair flight FR1108 was scheduled to leave Eindhoven for the Scottish capital at 20:10.

It is understood a written note containing a bomb threat was discovered on the aircraft shortly before it was due to leave the runway.

All passengers were quickly evacuated from the aircraft which remains on the ground.

The incident is currently being investigated by Dutch military officials.

More to follow as we get it...

