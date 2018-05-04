Safety message from police ahead of Hearts v Celtic

Police in Edinburgh are requesting fans attending the Hearts v Celtic match at Tynecastle on Sunday 6th May to conduct themselves in a responsible manner and enjoy the game in the right spirit.

With the match expected to be a sell-out and some fans in celebratory mood, officers will have a high visibility presence in and around the ground and will be assisting stewarding staff to conduct searches of those entering the stadium.

The game is an early kick off at 12.15pm and fans are asked to allow plenty of time to get to the ground and allow the searches to take place.

Any flares, alcohol and items which could cause harm if thrown are strictly forbidden from being brought inside the ground. Anyone found in possession of any of these items will not see the match and are likely to face arrest and prosecution which in turn is likely to result in a football banning order, prohibiting fans from attending football games.

Fans travelling from outside Edinburgh are reminded that officers will be enforcing the city’s drinking by-laws and so consumption of alcohol in the street will not be permitted.

Match Commander Chief Inspector Gill Geany said: “I understand that some fans may be in party mood from the start but our priority is everyone’s safety.

“It is essential that supporters act in a responsible manner that does not put themselves or others at risk. We want both sets of fans to enjoy the game in the right spirit.”