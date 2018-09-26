Samhuinn Halloween festival to be staged on Edinburgh’s Calton Hill

A huge Halloween celebration is to be staged on Edinburgh’s Calton Hill for the first time - by the organisers of the Beltane Fire Festival.

Thousands of revellers are expected to gather on the historic landmark for a three-hour event which will mark the transition from summer to winter in the city with fire, dancing, drumming and dramatic performances.

Hundreds of costumed performers will depict a ritual struggle between the seasons, watched on by an expected crowd of several thousand revellers, in the biggest ever Samhuinn festival.

First held in 1995 by the Beltane Fire Society and traditionally staged in the heart of Old Town, Samhuinn is the biggest public Hallowe’en event held in Edinburgh.

It has expanded onto Calton Hill the year after the annual summer celebration, which is always held on the last night in April, marked its 30th anniversary.

An official announcement from the Beltane Fire Society, which describes Samhuinn as a “counter-balance” to the event it stages on Calton Hill, stated: “Some big changes are in the air this year.

“For the first time ever Samhuinn marks the turn of the seasons at the top of Calton Hill. That means more space, more performers, more drummers, and more fire.

“This Samhuinn will be totally immersive as you wander between hundreds of otherworldly creatures battling it out all over Calton Hill.

“Get up close to this spectacular struggle between the seasons, brought to life by wild drumming, fire-dancing, acrobatics, and vibrant costumes.”

The event, which is said to herald the arrival of the Celtic New Year, will chart the overthrowing of summer by winter, a dramatic stand-off by the kings of each season and their courts, and the intervention of a mysterious figure known as the Cailleach - a Celtic representation of a goddess - to decide their fate before ushering in the colder months.

