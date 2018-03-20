‘Schoolboy knocked unconscious after being pushed against wall’

Have your say

A schoolboy has been left unconscious after being pushed into a wall by a fellow pupil, the Evening News understands.

Police confirmed they were called to Broomhouse Avenue at 3.50pm today in relation to an assault on a young boy.

It is believed a fight took place outside Forrester and St Augustine’s High Schools resulting in one boy becoming unconscious.

An ambulance is said to have been called with the victim taken to hospital.

A source, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Evening News: “As the kids were leaving school for the day, one pupil pushed a boy into a wall and knocked them unconscious. They were taken to hospital.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called out at 3.50pm opposite a school on Broomhouse Road in relation to an assault involving a young boy.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”