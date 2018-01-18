Schoolgirls cut their hair to help children’s cancer charity

THREE schoolgirls have had their hair cut for charity to make wigs for children with cancer.

Caitlin George, 15, from Bridge of Allan, Phoebe Thompson, 15, from Murrayfield and Suzie Homer, 15, South Queensferry all attend the Mary Erskine School.

Picture: Contributed

The trio hope to raise funds for the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs for child cancer sufferers.

The cost to produce one wig is £500 and the girls aim to raise enough to make one wig each.

Caitlin George said: “When we first decided to donate our hair, our main reason was to be able to help children who have lost their hair to cancer treatments and other illnesses to regain their confidence and self belief.

“This cause is very important to us as we have seen family members battle cancer and have witnessed the benefits these wigs make.

“I personally decided to donate around 8 inches which will go towards making one wig. We are also raising money for the Little Princess Trust as the process of making The wigs is very expensive.

Susie Homer said: “I decided to cut my hair off for the little princess trust because I felt it is important for young people who are suffering from cancer and who have lost their hair to still feel themselves and confident to do things they couldn’t without a wig. I feel it’s important that everyone able to enjoy themselves and if a wig help them be confident and enjoy themselves then I was willing to help by donating 8 inches of my hair.”

Phoebe Thompson said: “I decided to donate my hair in November 2017 as i disliked my long hair and decided that i might as well help someone at the same time by cutting enough off to donate it. I chose The Little Princess Trust as it was a charity that gives children real hair wigs for free. This is important as real hair wigs are expensive to manufacture and buy.

“When I was thinking about donating my hair I was a bit unsure about doing it on my own, so I convinced my friends, Caitlin and Suzie, to generously give up some of their hair too.

I was planning on just getting my hair cut into a bob or a lob but I decided to get a pixie cut so that I could donate as much hair as possible!”

In total the girls have donated more than 25 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Their JustGiving page can be viewed here.