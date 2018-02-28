Schools to remain closed as snow shuts Edinburgh down

Have your say

ALL council run schools across Edinburgh and the Lothians will stay shut tomorrow as a dramatic red alert for weather was issued.

Libraries, community centres have closed this afternoon and bin collections have also been stopped.

It has now been confirmed that all these services and institutions will remain closed tomorrow.

The Met Office raised Edinburgh’s weather warning to red today as the wintry weather threatens to shut the region down.

The red warning will take affect from 3pm today and will last until at least 10am tomorrow.

All schools in Edinburgh are to remain closed.

Parents will be notified of local school closures by text message.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Council said; “Due to a Red Weather warning ALL Edinburgh Schools and Early Year Centres will remain closed tomorrow:”

West Lothian added: “All West Lothian Council schools and nurseries will remain closed on Thursday 1 March. The weather alert level has been raised to red, with further adverse weather expected from 3pm today”

Midlothian said they too would be closed.

East Lothian were still to confirm, but sources said they are expected to follow suit.

