Scot meets up with his Aussie name twin in Edinburgh

A Scot has become a viral hit after striking up an unlikely friendship with an Australian lad who has the exact same name as him.

Ryan Grenfell, from Carluke, Lanarkshire, shared the amazing story on his social media page after meeting Aussie Ryan in Edinburgh when he was on holiday.

The two 21-year-olds were born, not only in the same year, but exactly one month apart.

Ryan said he accepted Aussie Ryan Grenfell on Facebook when he sent a friend request, purely because they shared the same name and because he was headed for Scotland.

Ryan wrote on social media: “Ever added somebody on Facebook because you have the same name?

“This is Ryan Grenfell from Down Under and he’s exactly one month older than me.”

Ryan went to Edinburgh to meet his new friend, where he took him to the pub and introduced him to Irn Bru and Buckfast - which he loved.

The pair were snapped together sharing a pint in the Capital.

Ryan said: “We went out to the pub and had a few pints - I had him on the Buckfast and Irn Bru and he loves it now.

“I had to tell him haggis wasn’t real.”

So far, the Twitter post has gathered close to 35,000 reactions in just two days, with many other users of the site coming forward with similar tales.

User Danny Young said: “Mad. I used to know a kid about 10 years younger than me on a local estate - his name was Danny Young and we have exactly the same birthday. Still see him from time to time at football.”