Scotfest 2018: The set times for Boyzone, B*Witched, S Club, Five, East 17 and more

The set times for Scotfest 2018 have been revealed as a host of 80s and 90s bands get set to descend on the Capital.
Boyzone, Five (5ive), East 17, B*Witched, The Jacksons and Liberty X are among those that will feature at Scotfest 2018.
The festival will take place on Friday 6th and Saturday 7th July at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston with headliners Boyzone set to perform for 2 hours.
The Bay City Rollers and others are also due to take the stage as a host of bands are brought back to perform.
The set times are as follows.
Friday July 6
15:00 Front Toward Enemy
16:00 Dionne Hickey-Barrett
16:20 Dave Lee Andrews
17:00 S Club 3
17:50 911
18:45 Bay City Rollers (starring Les McKeown)
19:40 Amir
20:10 Five Star
21:15 The Jacksons
Saturday July 7
11:00 Timed Out
11:50 The Session
12:40 Freebird
12:25 Little Mix Magic
14:15 No Quarter
15:00 Davidsons Mains Primary School Glee Choir
15:20 Liberty X
16:10 East 17
17:05 Tom Scott’s Johnny Cash band
17:55 Siarnar
18:35 Dorja
19:20 Five (5ive)
20:10 B*Witched
21:10 Boyzone