Scotfest 2018: The set times for Boyzone, B*Witched, S Club, Five, East 17 and more

The set times for Scotfest 2018 have been revealed as a host of 80s and 90s bands get set to descend on the Capital.

Boyzone, Five (5ive), East 17, B*Witched, The Jacksons and Liberty X are among those that will feature at Scotfest 2018.

The festival will take place on Friday 6th and Saturday 7th July at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston with headliners Boyzone set to perform for 2 hours.

The Bay City Rollers and others are also due to take the stage as a host of bands are brought back to perform.

The set times are as follows.

Friday July 6

15:00 Front Toward Enemy

16:00 Dionne Hickey-Barrett

16:20 Dave Lee Andrews

17:00 S Club 3

17:50 911

18:45 Bay City Rollers (starring Les McKeown)

19:40 Amir

20:10 Five Star

21:15 The Jacksons

Saturday July 7

11:00 Timed Out

11:50 The Session

12:40 Freebird

12:25 Little Mix Magic

14:15 No Quarter

15:00 Davidsons Mains Primary School Glee Choir

15:20 Liberty X

16:10 East 17

17:05 Tom Scott’s Johnny Cash band

17:55 Siarnar

18:35 Dorja

19:20 Five (5ive)

20:10 B*Witched

21:10 Boyzone