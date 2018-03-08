Scotland’s first grey kangaroo joey unveiled at Edinburgh Zoo

VISITORS to Edinburgh Zoo can catch a glimpse of a cute new arrival.

Scotland’s only western grey kangaroo joey can now be spotted at the zoo. The first ever joey to be born at the zoo arrived in December and has recently started to peek out of mum Mia’s pouch in the run-up to Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Lorna Hughes, Team Leader at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo said: “This is the first kangaroo birth we’ve had at the Zoo so we are delighted.

“Kangaroos are marsupials, which means their young spend time developing in their mother’s pouch before becoming more independent. Our joey has started to peek out of the pouch, which is really exciting.

“It won’t be long before the joey fully emerges and starts bouncing around the enclosure, which is when we will find out if we have a little boy or girl and decide on a name.”

The joey joins other important species from Australia in our care such as the UK’s only koalas, a mob of wallabies and a pair of cassowaries.

