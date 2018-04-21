Scotland’s weather: Yellow alert issued as thunderstorms forecast

A weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of Central Scotland with forecasters predicting heavy thunderstorms overnight.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms can be expected in Edinburgh and the Lothians on Saturday evening into the early hours of Sunday.

The Met Office issued a yellow “be aware” warning, which is in place from 4pm on Saturday to 3am on Sunday morning and affects Central, Tayside and Fife, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

Flooding can also be expected to some homes and businesses and there could be some damage to a few buildings from lightning strikes with some short term loss of power.

There’s also a high chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times.

A spokesperson from the Met Office said: “Thunderstorms may break out from late Saturday afternoon over North Wales, then becoming more widespread over northern England and southern Scotland on Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected in parts of Scotland. Picture: JP

“These will move northeastwards clearing during the early hours of Sunday.

“Whilst many places will miss these storms and remain dry, where they do occur some heavy rain and lightning is anticipated and in a few places there may also be hail and/or gusty winds.

“15-20 mm rain may fall in a relatively short space of time with a few spots seeing close to 30 mm of rain.”

