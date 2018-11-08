Scotland v Fiji: Road closures and diversions ahead of 2018 autumn tests at Murrayfield

Details of road closures and diversions have been unveiled ahead of the next three Scotland rugby internationals taking place in Edinburgh.

The first autumn test against Fiji takes place on Saturday at 2:30pm, with the game against South Africa kicking off at 5:20pm next Saturday. The last game against Argentina kicks off at 2:30pm on Saturday, November 24th.

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the city council's roads team, has now published details of all the routes that will be affected.

Several key roads will be closed during the period leading up to - and after - the games.

For the upcoming game against Fiji, Roseburn Street will be closed between 12:30pm and 2:30pm and between 4pm and 5:30pm.

Roseburn Terrace will also be closed between 3:30pm and 6pm.

Roseburn Place and Roseburn Avenue will also be shut at Roseburn Street between 12:30pm and 5:30pm.

Other key routes closed off between 3:30pm and 6pm include: Haymarket Terrace and Haymarket Yards (except trams); West Coates; the West Approach Road between Westfield Road and the slip road at Dundee Street; Eglinton Crescent between Magdala Crescent and Coates Gardens; Murrayfield Road between Ellersly Road and Costorphine Road; Costorphine Road eastbound from Ellersly Road.

Most of the road closures will affect bus routes but buses will still be able to pass along Murrayfield Road, between Ellersly Road and Costorphine Road, and then eastbound from Ellersly Road.

