Scotland v South Africa: Road closures and diversions ahead of 2018 autumn test at Murrayfield

Details of road closures and diversions have been unveiled ahead of the Scotland v South Africa rugby international taking place in Edinburgh tomorrow.

The game against South Africa kicks off at 5:20pm, with the third and final test against Argentina taking place next Saturday at 2:30pm.

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the city council's roads team, has now published details of all the routes that will be affected.

Several key roads will be closed during the period leading up to - and after - the games.

Roseburn Street will be closed from 3:20pm-5:20pm and from 6:50-8:20pm.

Roseburn Terrace will also be closed from 6:20pm to 8:50pm.

Roseburn Place and Roseburn Avenue will also be closed at Roseburn Street from 3:20pm-8:20pm.

Other key routes closed off between 6:20pm and 8:50pm include: Haymarket Terrace and Haymarket Yards (except trams); West Coates; the West Approach Road between Westfield Road and the slip road at Dundee Street; Eglinton Crescent between Magdala Crescent and Coates Gardens; Murrayfield Road between Ellersly Road and Costorphine Road; Costorphine Road eastbound from Ellersly Road.

Most of the road closures will affect bus routes but buses will still be able to pass along Murrayfield Road, between Ellersly Road and Costorphine Road, and then eastbound from Ellersly Road.

Before tomorrow's game, Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir will tonight be joined by a host of former players on a pub crawl in the Capital that will raise funds for his My Name’5 Doddie Foundation set up after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2016.

Tomorrow will then see a gathering at the Mercat Cross at 2.30pm before the South Africa match with speeches from Doddie and the Lord Provost. Fans are then invited to make their way to Murrayfield.

It means the High Street will be closed from 1pm to 3pm tomorrow.

And on Sunday it's the city's Christmas lights switch-on, which means George Street will be closed between Castle Street and St Andrew Square.

North Castle Street and Frederick Street will be closed from 1:30-6:30pm, with the mound and Hanover Street closed 2pm-6:30pm.

The east side of Charlotte Square will be closed from 5pm-5:30pm.