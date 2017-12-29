Scotmid offering free cigarette stub tidies for Hogmanay

Scotmid stores across Edinburgh are handing out free portable cigarette stub tidies to Edinburgh smokers in the build-up to Hogmanay in a bid to tackle litter.

The Scottish Grocers Federation (SGF) has created the portable cigarette tidy; designed for smokers to collect their used cigarette ends rather than discarding them on the streets of Edinburgh.

The smoker can then empty their portable cigarette stub tidy at the nearest available bin and help keep the Capital clean heading into the New Year.

Scotmid stores at Pilrig, Easter Road and Leven Street will be distributing 500 free portable cigarette stub tidies to smokers through to Hogmanay.

Tom Gibson, Scotmid Food marketing manager, said: “Scotmid are pleased to be able to support this excellent initiative and hopefully this small step will help to stop any unwanted litter on the streets of Edinburgh.

“As a community convenience retailer with stores situated across Edinburgh, we would encourage all our customers to use the portable cigarette stub tidies and make a difference.”

Dr John Lee, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at the Scottish Grocers Federation said: “We have produced the stub tidies with our colleagues at the Tobacco Manufacturers Association - we know that discarded butts can be a big part of the litter problem.

“Scotmid is a genuinely community-based retailer and we are delighted that that they are promoting the tidies with their customers. This will play a huge part in keeping Edinburgh tidy over the festive season.”