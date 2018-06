Have your say

They’re a common sight in many stations, with waiting passengers often entertained by public piano playing.

And a video, which has been viewed more than 3,000 times shows that many Scotrail employees are no different.

Footage, captured by a passenger, show a Scotrail conductor entertaining crowds with a rendition of the Braveheart theme and Loch Lomond by Runrig on the piano.

Many have been quick to share the video across social media with some even claiming to recognise the mystery pianist.