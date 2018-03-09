ScotRail customers to enjoy share of £1million

Rail passengers are set to receive a share of a cool £1million in cash from ScotRail– something 99 per cent of people from Edinburgh said they would happily accept.

According to a recent survey, research showed Scotland’s capital is a generous city with 93 per cent of people saying they too would share £1million if they had it.

A smart way to say thank you to their loyal customers, ScotRail will be giving away a share of £1million in real cash, to everyone with a valid season ticket on their Smartcard on Wednesday 21 March.

ScotRail commissioned a survey ahead of their £1million giveaway to understand just how well received a share of £1million would be, with 98 per cent of Scots saying they’d accept a share of £1million with almost two out of three keen to spend their share on travel (64 per cent).

Almost a third would go shopping and 20 per cent would use it for restaurant experiences.

Six percent of Scots surveyed said they wouldn’t share £1million if they had it, however for those that would, partners and family would set to benefit first (97 per cent), followed by charity (53 per cent) and then friends (47 per cent)

Customers are recommended to order their Smartcard by Monday 12 March to ensure arrival and completion of steps in time for 21 March deadline.

Those with paper season tickets can switch to plastic by ordering a card by Monday 12 March and calling ScotRail customer services ahead of the 21 March deadline to make the switch. Simple.

Everyone with a valid season ticket loaded onto their Smartcard on Wednesday 21 March will be eligible for a share of £1million. To claim their share, customers will be required to make an additional ticket purchase of their choice onto their Smartcard so card details can be verified. Once card details are confirmed, the cash share will be promptly transferred directly into the customer’s bank account.

ScotRail Chief Operating Officer, Angus Thom, said: “We’re really looking forward to giving our customers a share of £1million in real cash as a way of saying thanks.

“It’s a great opportunity for customers to use their share of £1million to explore our network, and all that Scotland has to offer.

“If you’d like a share of the money, but are yet to sign up to Smart, the free process takes just a few minutes to complete on our website”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital